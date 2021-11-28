You can always guarantee that Aldi and Lidl will have a middle aisle full of bargains and things you never knew you needed.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.

This week, the discount stores have got Christmas decorations, including trees and wreaths, perfect for the start of the festivities.

Here are all the highlights from Lidl and Aldi this weekend...

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi always has a huge range of items in its Specialbuys and this week is no different.

Christmas Decorations

This week Aldi has a 6.5ft Christmas tree with a metal stand for £49.99.

The parts are very easy to assemble and there is the added bonus of no pine needles dropping on the floor.

Pair the tree with this Christmas door wreath, available in a snowy white colour and traditional green for £9.99.

Need something to decorate the dinner table this winter? Aldi is selling a centrepiece with red berries and cones, perfect for any occasion.

Aldi has lots of festive decor on offer (Aldi)

Tech

This 43" Full HD Smart TV comes with a stand, screws for a wall mount and a warranty card, all for just £629.99.

It is also Freeview enabled and can easily connect to the internet.

This item is available online only, buy them here.

43" Full HD Smart TV (Aldi)

Aldi is also offering a Medion 13.3" Intel N4120 Notebook at just £279.99.

It includes a HD webcam and Bluetooth making it perfect for those all-important Zoom calls.

Buy online here.

Middle of Lidl

Home & garden

As the colder weather draws in, this £11.99 fan heater is perfect for putting by your desk to heat up the room.

It also had a cool air setting, perfect for the warmer months.

Lidl is offering indoor and outdoor Christmas trees in multiple sizes from £8.99.

Lidl is offering indoor and outdoor Christmas trees (Lidl)

There are also traditional wreaths for your door to give your house that Christmassy feel.

See what else is available in the Middle of Lidl this weekend here.

Christmas Decorations

Lidl has plenty of Christmas decorations available in-store from November 25 just in time for the festive period.

Highlights include this Livarno Home LED Christmas Figurine, which can also be bought in a pack and these Livarno Home Premium Glass Baubles, which come in a pack of 10 or 24.

This Livarno Home Lantern with Snow and Music plays eight popular Christmas songs and has a three-year warranty, priced at just £9.99.