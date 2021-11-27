Oriel Llanteglos Gallery, situated on the Llanteglos Estate, a mile from Amroth Beach, is running a programme of exhibitions by superb Welsh artists, right up to the end of the year.
It will also be announcing its 2022 exhibitions shortly, including the work of Jill Jones from February 19 to March 17 2022.
The next Exhibition with Victoria Reynolds opens on Saturday, December 11 and runs up to January 3 2022.
The gallery is open six days a week (closed Mondays), with a wide range of originals, prints, glass, sculpture and ceramics.
It aims to showcase both established, and up and coming artists, with regular exhibitions, alongside a schedule of artist-led courses.
The gallery has a diverse range of art on show, including many landscape/ seascape paintings of the Pembrokeshire coastline.
Meanwhile the gallery has also announced that art can now be purchased with the Welsh Arts Council scheme “Collectorplan”.
Gallery proprietor, Denise Vickery said “We are delighted to have been accepted on to the Collectorplan list of approved Welsh galleries and here at Oriel Llanteglos.
“Collectorplan is a scheme run by the Arts Council of Wales and offers 0% finance on purchases up to £5000. It’s quick to apply and you simply have to pay a 10% deposit to enjoy these benefits.
“Business development in Wales is helped greatly by initiatives such as this, it’s what puts us on the map and develops wider art appreciation as well as accessibility.”
