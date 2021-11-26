Wales have drawn Austria in their 2022 World Cup play-off semi-final at home on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

If they win that match they will then be at home to Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final on Tuesday, 29 March.

Both the semi-finals and finals are played over one leg, with the prize of a place in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Wales' only appearance at the World Cup finals was in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

But after finishing second in Group E, with just one defeat, at group winners Belgium, they now have a golden chance.

"We’ll respect the teams but we don’t fear anybody, so bring it on," said Wales manager Robert Page ahead of the draw.

“I did try to play home advantage down to take the pressure off the players, but the understand the importance of it.

"The players know what it means to us as a country and to be part of the World Cup finals would be unbelievable."

Austria are in the play-offs courtesy of winning their Nations League group ahead of Norway, Romania and Northern Ireland.

But Franco Foda's side finished fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel.

Wales last faced Austria in a World Cup qualifier in September 2017, and notched a 1-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium.