UPDATE: The Met Office has said that there will be a slow decrease through today in wind, from the current 50 to 60mph gusts to 40 to 45mph gusts by this evening.
Furthermore, the peak was in the early hours of this morning, with some coastal areas having approximately 80mph winds.
The Cleddau Bridge is also open to all vehicles 'due to a benign northerly wind direction.'
Pembrokeshire County Council has said that the following roads received damage last night during Storm Arwen:
- Bethesda – Redstone Cross, tree down
- Princess Gate – Narberth, tree down
- Tenby – New Hedges – fresh tree down near Park House nursing home
- Eastern Lane, St Florence village road blocked
- Holloway Hill, just off the Ridgeway, tree down
- A4075 near Mutton Hill, Cosheston
- Rosemarket – Honeyborough near railway bridge, fresh tree down blocking road
- Haverfordwest – Broad Haven road partially blocked 2 miles from Broad Haven
- Wiston to Clarbeston Road near Wiston
- B4330 Camrose – Hayscastle near Sheltery Hill, tree down
- Letterston – Mathry road near railway bridge, two trees down and another near Bridge Farm
- Mathry – Brynamor, tree down
- Road into Porthgain, tree down
- Llanwnda Goodwick, near Minor Rhos??, tree down
- Llanychaer to Trecwn tree down
- Dinas Cross, not specified – tree down
- B4329 Haverfordwest to Cardigan approx. 1 mile north of Scolton Manor
- B4313 Maenclochog – B4329 Greenways crossroad, tree down
- Crymych – Tegryn road, tree down
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Most roads around the county are hazardous with debris from trees.
“Our Arborist Team have been working all night to clear fallen trees, along with crews from contractors.
“Some fallen trees may be too dangerous to deal with until winds subside and may be in place for some time.
“Battered seafronts can also be dangerous with pebbles and debris being carried in waves.”
