UPDATE: After work being done by the Arborist team at Pembrokeshire County Council, roads are reopening throughout the county after damage caused by Storm Arwen.
The latest update for situations is:
- Puma Terminal on Tiers Cross road - road now clear.
- Haverfordwest to Dale road near Ratford Bridge – tree down
- Portfield Gate Haverfordwest, tree down at junction to Sutton
- Bridge Street, Haverfordwest tiles coming from roofs
- Golden Hill, Spittal – tree down
- New Road, Goodwick – tree down
The Met Office has said that there will be a slow decrease through today in wind, from the current 50 to 60mph gusts to 40 to 45mph gusts by this evening.
Furthermore, the peak was in the early hours of this morning, with some coastal areas having approximately 80mph winds.
The Cleddau Bridge is also open to all vehicles 'due to a benign northerly wind direction.'
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: "Please be careful if you do need to venture out, many roads around the county are hazardous with debris from trees.
"Battered seafronts also pose a danger with pebbles and debris being carried in on the waves."
