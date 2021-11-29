A Pembrokeshire charity is hosting a Christmas celebration for every man and his dog to attend, taking place on a festive weekend in Haverfordwest.
Paul Sartori Hospice at Home is holding a ‘Paws For Thought: Santa Paws Walk,’ for people in the Pembrokeshire community to take their dogs on a communal walk.
The walk is taking place at Haverfordwest Racecourse at 11am on the morning of Saturday, December 12, with a cost of £5 to help the charity raise funds for their end-of-life care.
The walk includes a walk and talk, complimentary goodie bag, mince pie and mulled wine, as well as prizes for the best dressed dog and human.
To book a place, contact 01437 763223 or email enquiries@paulsartori.org
