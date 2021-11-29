The Pembrokeshire Historical Society will hold its next meeting in Haverfordwest later this week, with a talk taking place about the history of shipwrecks along the county’s coastline.
The talk, entitled ‘Pembrokeshire Shipwrecks: Some Shocking Facts and Figures,’ will be hosted by James Hedley Phillips.
The talk will take place at the Tabernacle Chapel in Haverfordwest at 7.30pm on the evening of Friday, December 3.
It has been announced that the talk will be an open invite, with all welcome to attend on the Friday evening.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.