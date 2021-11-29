Pembrokeshire County Council is urging people in the county to participate in the budget consultation for 2022-23, which asks the public how they believe the council should spend money, and where it can be saved.
An online budget simulator has been created, including videos from cabinet members talking about the financial pressure in their portfolio areas.
There is also a Microsoft Teams live stream event between 7pm and 8pm on the evening of Wednesday, December 1, giving people the chance to put forward questions to Cllr Bob Kilmister, cabinet member for finance.
For more information on getting involved via these methods, visit https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/
Alternatively, a hard copy form can be downloaded and completed, which can be sent back via email to surveys@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by mail to Pembrokeshire County Council, Policy & Partnerships, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
The consultation will end on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Cllr Kilmister said: “It’s very important that we hear from as many people in Pembrokeshire as possible.
“Like other councils, we are once again facing significant budget pressures and understanding community and household priorities is vital in helping us to make the difficult choices necessary in setting the 2023-23 budget.
“We look forward to hearing from you.”
