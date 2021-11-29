The village of Penally is getting ready for the switch-on of dozens of festively-decorated windows which feature in its annual Living Advent Calendar.
Penally Abbey Hotel and Penally Grange will be the first properties to illuminate their windows at 5pm on Wednesday, December 1.
Every night until Christmas Eve, at least one window in the village will join from 5pm to 10pm.
Maps can be found at The Paddock Inn and Bakery with a donation to Paul Sartori.
There will be a crib service in Penally Church at 3pm on Christmas Eve.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.