Dyfed-Powys Police has said that both ways of a Pembrokeshire road are closed 'due to an incident' taking place.
The road closed is the A478 between the Glandwr junction and Glandy Cross.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: If possible, please avoid the area or find an alternative route."
The incident is believed to be a collision which took place. We are currently awaiting official confirmation from emergency services.
