Members of Plaid Cymru have overwhelmingly approved the Co-operation Agreement between the party and Welsh Government, with 94 per cent voting in favour.
Members voted on the deal on Saturday, November 27, during a special session of the party’s virtual annual conference.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and First Minister Mark Drakeford formally unveiled the Co-operation agreement last Monday.
Having been ratified, the agreement will come into effect upon signing by the First Minister and the leader of Plaid Cymru.
Adam Price, MS for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said: “This is a huge step forward for Wales and our democracy. The Co-Operation Agreement will bring immediate, tangible and long-term benefit for the people of Wales.
“All primary school children will now receive free school meals; there will be free childcare for all two-year-olds; and radical action to tackle the housing crisis.
“This is a nation-building programme for Government which will change the lives of thousands of people the length and breadth of our country for the better.
“I am pleased this pioneering Co-operation Agreement is founded on common ground on a range of issues that will make a long-lasting difference to people’s lives. And I cannot wait to get to work, for the people of Wales."
