Pembrokeshire County Council took the time to thank people throughout the county who helped following damage done by Storm Arwen.
The storm and heavy winds hit Pembrokeshire badly overnight between Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.
Several roads were closed, and debris was rife on roads and paths across the county, as well as on seafronts being dragged in by waves.
County council teams worked through the night clearing fallen trees with crews from contractors.
After the storm had passed, Pembrokeshire County Council took to social media to say: “We just wanted to say a huge thank you to the public who have been our eyes on the ground during Storm Arwen.
“Also a massive thanks to our crews and contractors who have worked continuously through the night, and continue to work hard to make sure our county is kept safe from storm debris.”
