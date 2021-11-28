Tenby has given a Christmas cracker of a welcome to Santa to get the festive season well and truly underway in the resort.
The popular gentleman was greeted by delighted crowds as he made his way into Tudor Square yesterday afternoon, Saturday November 27, with a 'blue light' escort en route.
Santa rendezvoused with town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and her entourage in Castle Square and they walked up in to town, with a fire engine leading the way.
Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team and Tenby RNLI crew joined the procession, and seasonal songs from DJ Steve Briers added to the atnosphere.
A countdown heralded the switch-on of the large Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary's Church, which was the finishing touch to Tenby's beautiful festive lighting scheme.
This year, for the first time, the town council, local businesses and individuals have funded dozens of smaller decorated trees on a similar theme, with the aim of showing tht all sectors of Tenby are working together.
Mayor Sam said:
“It has been such a challenging year, but throughout, Tenby has been at its best.
“So this Christmas, we want to be at our best too.”
