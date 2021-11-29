A man was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence of drugs, after providing a roadside drug wipe which tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

He was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit while driving in Johnston on the afternoon of Sunday, November 28.

After his arrest, he was taken to custody where he provided blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of the samples.”