Nine confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the UK so far, according to latest figures.

A third case of the “variant of concern” was detected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Sunday, this time of a person who visited Westminster in London before leaving the country. The first two were identified in Nottingham and Essex.

On Monday morning, the Scottish Government announced six cases of the new Covid-19 variant have been identified in Scotland.

Four cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

The map shows initial cases of the new Covid variant were detected in Chelmsford Essex and Nottingham on November 27.

On Sunday, a third case was identified from a person no longer in the country, however they were known to have travelled to Westminster during their time in the country.

A further six cases have been identified in Scotland

New Covid measures introduced to combat Omicron variant

Masks are being recommended in England’s schools before their compulsory return to shops and public transport as a third case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK.

Britain will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss the variant first detected in South Africa amid concerns it could spread rapidly and partially evade existing jabs.

Passengers arriving in the UK from 4am on Tuesday will be required to take a PCR test by the end of their second day from entry and isolate until they receive a negative test, while 10 southern African nations have been added to the red travel list.

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated, amid concerns the variant first detected in South Africa could spread rapidly and partially evade existing jabs.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, acknowledged it was “very likely” that further cases of Omicron would be discovered in the coming days.