Welsh Government has launched a scheme which will help people receiving universal credit or other working-age benefits pay their fuel bills this winter.

The scheme, open to households with at least one person on a working-age means tested benefit, allows people to apply for a one-off payment of £100.

To apply, claimants must have been claiming one of the following benefits between December 1 and January 31, 2022:

  • Income support
  • Income-based job seekers allowance
  • Income-based Employment and support allowance
  • Universal credit
  • Working tax credits

The fund will not go live in Pembrokeshire until mid-December when those eligible will be contacted by Pembrokeshire County Council, and invited to submit a claim on the authority’s website.

Further information will be issued nearer to the time.