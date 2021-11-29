Welsh Government has launched a scheme which will help people receiving universal credit or other working-age benefits pay their fuel bills this winter.
The scheme, open to households with at least one person on a working-age means tested benefit, allows people to apply for a one-off payment of £100.
To apply, claimants must have been claiming one of the following benefits between December 1 and January 31, 2022:
- Income support
- Income-based job seekers allowance
- Income-based Employment and support allowance
- Universal credit
- Working tax credits
The fund will not go live in Pembrokeshire until mid-December when those eligible will be contacted by Pembrokeshire County Council, and invited to submit a claim on the authority’s website.
Further information will be issued nearer to the time.
