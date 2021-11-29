A Pembrokeshire special police constable and coastguard rescue officer has been honoured with two long service medals in the same year for his volunteer roles.
Sam Radion, director of Merit Software in Neyland, is a Tenby Coastguard volunteer and a local special constable.
Sam joined the Tenby Coastguard team in 1997 and during his time in the coastguard has achieved the rank of deputy station officer.
In 2010 he joined Dyfed-Powys Police rising to the rank of special inspector. He continues to patrol with Tenby’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and this year made history as Pembrokeshire’s first horseback mounted volunteer officer.
Sam has attended hundreds of incidents and rescues, and volunteered thousands of hours in both his roles.
His efforts were recognised at the recent virtual awards ceremony by Chief Constable Claire Parmenter.
He was then was presented with his medal in person locally by Superintendent Anthony Evans at Haverfordwest Divisional HQ.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.