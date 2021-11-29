Black Friday might be over but with Cyber Monday, we can still get a good bargain.

Whether you missed out on a deal on Friday or you're still trying to tick off that Christmas list, we've got covered.

We have put together a list of all your favourite brands still offering you discounts in the coming days.

From Pandora to Trainline, see our round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals that you definitely won't want to miss.

Cyber Monday 2021 deals

London Theatre Direct

🚨BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ARE HERE🚨



Treat yourself this Black Friday with amazing seats at great prices! Get tickets for all your favourite West End shows and #SeeItInStyle !



🎫Find all our Black Friday deals here: https://t.co/j2rVoWie3w pic.twitter.com/7JRfNPhPco — London Theatre Direct (@theatre_direct) November 26, 2021

If, like us, you love the theatre then you’ll want to make the most of this deal!

Loads of our favourite West End shows have got discounted tickets for Black Friday including Les Mis, Dear Evan Hansen and Mary Poppins.

See how much you can save.

Pandora

The countdown is on our Black Friday 20% off ends midnight - don't say we didn't warn you! ⏰



Shop Now: https://t.co/410IXPb19a



*T&Cs and exclusions apply. pic.twitter.com/IclWu0bSsU — Pandora Jewellery UK (@Pandora_UK) November 29, 2021

The Black Friday feeling isn't quite over at Pandora with the luxury brand offering 20 percent off many of its products.

Time is running out though as the offer ends at midnight tonight (Cyber Monday).

BT

BT is offering new customers free broadband for three months as part of its Black Friday deals.

The deal is available until December 2 so you better be quick.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster has discounted tickets on many events such as stand-up tours for Jack Whitehall, Jason Manford and Steve Coogan's creation Alan Partridge.

The offer is part of Ticketmaster's week-long sale for Black Friday running until December 2 but you'll have to be quick to get the best seats.

Trainline

Train tickets and coins. Credit: PA

Trainline is still offering 50 percent off railcards and even more discounted travel for customers.

This incredible offer ends on December 17 and is only available via the Trainline app or thetrainline.com.

Travelodge

Travelodge room. Credit: Travelodge Media centre

Travelodge is still running its Black Friday deal with a million rooms being available to book in 2022 for under £30.

The hotel chain has also added more family rooms to sweeten the deal.

See how to book your Travelodge hotel right here.

Not On The High Street

Hurrah! The sale of the year is here. Snap up oodles of extraordinary small business finds with up to 50% off https://t.co/aIT597qlKt #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/nBY0yoK9r5 — notonthehighstreet (@notonthehighst) November 26, 2021

Are you looking for a unique Christmas gift that won’t break the bank?

Look no further than Not On The High Street’s Black Friday sale.

Running until midnight on Cyber Monday (November 29), save yourself up to 50 percent off homeware, jewellery, food and drink and more.

British Airways

Time is running out to jet off for less with British Airways.

Book by November 30 for access to its Black Friday deals including sitting in one of its 20,000 seats to the USA at £299 each.

Go Outdoors

It's BLACK FRIDAY! Head to our site for FREE DELIVERY on all orders! Don't miss out on our unbeatable deals across the site: https://t.co/OLomO29k8p pic.twitter.com/cKOUGNuzYP — GO Outdoors (@GOoutdoors) November 26, 2021

Go Outdoors has a number of Black Friday deals across its camping, clothing and biking range.

They are offering an extra 10 percent off Black Friday purchases with the discount code EXTRA10.

This will run until December 13, 2021 both online and in-store.

Etsy

Make a small business owner smile today ✨ Save big while supporting your favorite Etsy sellers during our Cyber Week Sales Event https://t.co/c2CEk0Wyk2 https://t.co/N0I23CAnCN — Etsy (@Etsy) November 27, 2021

The unique gift retailer has slashed the prices of its Christmas Decor, jewellery, children’s toys and more.

See savings of up to 60 percent off while supporting your favourite Etsy sellers.

Boots

Get Christmas ready with all of our #BlackFriday deals! 🎄 Save up to 20% on selected premium beauty and fragrance plus so much more 😍 🛍️ Shop here: https://t.co/cUslhh09Ju pic.twitter.com/h5hppnYQHr — Boots (@BootsUK) November 27, 2021

Boots’ month-long Black Friday shopping event is still going and will be until November 30.

You can get your hands on beauty advent calendars, No7, Liz Earle and even more.

Shop the Boots Cyber Monday deals here.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is giving customers 20 percent off in its Cyber Monday sale.

Just use the code FLASH20 at the checkout to get discounts off selected lines.

Schuh

⚠️ BLACK FRIDAY - EXTENDED! ⚠️



Shop the biggest and best deals from all the top brands in store and online now - with up to 70% off*! pic.twitter.com/i1kE1II1SH — schuh (@schuh) November 28, 2021

Schuh has an incredible 70 percent off its range that will have you walking away with a bargain this Cyber Monday.

Save yourself some cash on some of the biggest brands to help you treat those feet.

Check out all our Schuh’s Black Friday discounts here.