CRYMYCH’S unstoppable Croft twins are celebrating after becoming Cardigan ABC’s first home-grown senior Welsh amateur boxing champions since 1998 at the weekend.

The twins – who turn 20 this week – were at their brilliant best on a dramatic night at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens when they became Cardigan’s first boxers to top the podium since Lee Winney 23 years ago.

And the boys, father – Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft – was among those who watched as the boys went on to crown a decade of remarkable achievement for the club he himself boxed for.

Ioan again produced a sublime display of southpaw skills to capture the 71kg crown with a dominant points victory over Lewis Parfitt, of Maerdy ABC.

And Garan seized the 75kg crown with a split decision over Welsh team-mate Taylor Bevan, following a high-quality dual between two boxers who spqar one another regularly.

“It’s a dream come true to bring a middleweight title home to Cardigan,” an ecstatic Garan said afterwards.

“The support from everyone in the local area has just been overwhelming.

“Neither of us can thank the people of Cardigan and Crymych enough and everyone who’s been involved with us both at Cardigan ABC.

“I’ve now won nine Welsh titles going back to 2012 – but the senior title is obviously the big one.

“I hope there is a lot more to come for the Cardigan gym in the future.”

His brother was similarly delighted. “It’s been amazing to think I won my first Welsh title as a schoolboy back in 2012 and now all these years later following in Lee Winney’s footsteps by winning a senior title,” said Ioan.

“I hope we inspire more kids from the area to do the same – we’ve now won 17 Welsh titles between us which is quite unbelievable for two boys from Crymych.

“I knew Lewis Parfitt would be there to cause an upset so I had to be on my A game.

“I managed top give him a standing eight count in the first round and managed to control the bout from there on.”

Speaking afterwards, Guy Croft said the whole family were ‘on cloud nine’.

Cardigan ABC chairman Mike Lewis said: “You wait 23 years for a Welsh senior champ then two come along at once!

“We are very proud of the boys, but also delighted for their mum and dad, Guy and Liz, whose support over the last ten years has been phenomenal.”