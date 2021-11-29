St Ishmaels finally got their first win of the Pembrokeshire League Division One season in their eighth game, after an impressive first half was enough to see them victorious against Neyland.

Adam Kingsbeer’s penalty and Edward Richards’ goal put Tish 2-0 up at half time. Mike Chandler’s second-half goal for the visitors wasn’t enough, and turned out to be a mere consolation.

Narberth, now the only team without a point after St Ishmaels’ win, lost again this weekend, as three players scored braces for Fishguard Sports in their impressive 9-0 away win.

Niall Kinsella, Sean Seymour-Davies and Ieuan Llewellyn all scored twice for the away side, while Danny Hopkin, Jordan Raymond and Steffan Morgan-Davies added to the scoreline.

Kinsella and Hopkin scored in the first half for Sports, while a very impressive second half saw them score five to climb back up to third in the league table.

The only other Division One game, with Monkton Swifts vs Clarbeston Road postponed, saw Merlins Bridge climb into the top half of the table after a 4-2 victory away at Carew.

Merlins Bridge went 4-0 up in the fixture, through Adam Hawkins’ two goals along with strikes from Fraser Findlay and Dai Davies. Sam Christopher and Adam Muskett earned some respect back for the home side, but it was the visitors who deservedly went home the victors.

Meanwhile, league leaders Goodwick United were victorious in the Senior Cup Round Two with a 2-0 win away at Milford United, thanks to goals from Daniel James and Robert Morgans.

Champions Hakin United also went through in the cup, beating Pennar Robins 3-1, with Ben Aldred scoring twice as Noah Davidson pulled one back for Robins, before Gareth Fawcett wrapped up the tie late on.