The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have written a joint letter to UK prime minister Boris Johnson urging him to adopt a four nations approach to tightening travel restrictions.

It comes as the first cases of the Omicron Covid variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, have been identified in the UK.

The discovery has led to countries around the world changing rules and regulations on Covid, with early indications suggesting the the new variant could be more transmissable than Delta.

Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford write joint letter to Boris Johnson

During a Covid Scotland briefing on Monday morning, Nicola Sturgeon said that she and Mark Drakeford had talked on the phone on Sunday afternoon and penned a joint letter to Boris Johnson.

Currently there are 10 South African countries on the red list, meaning anyone traveling from one of these countries must isolate for 10-days upon arrival.

In addition, anyone arriving in Scotland from anywhere outside the common travel area will be asked to take a PCR Covid test on the second day of their arrival, and self-isolate until they get the result of that test back.

UK leaders call for 'tougher approach' to travel

However, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford want a four nations tightening of these rules, as confirmed by the Scottish first minister: "We know, however, that the incubation period for this virus is very often more than 2 days.

"So our view is that it would be sensible on a precautionary basis for these travel rules to be tightened further. That view is shared by the Welsh Government."

She added that they proposed "a tougher four-nations approach to travel restrictions, that "would see people arriving in the UK from overseas asked to self-isolate for eight days", taking a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.

Explaining their reasoning for the proposed tightening of restrictions, Scotland's first minister said: "We believe that this measure would be more effective in identifying cases of the Omicron variant which result from overseas travel, and therefore at preventing further community transmission from imported cases."

According the Nicola Sturgeon, a four nations approach is vital to ensure any travel restrictions are effective.