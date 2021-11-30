One woman’s aim of banishing the November blues with a daily walk has snowballed into a motivational challenge taken up by more than 40 people.

Keen walker Lyn Sandall decided to take action to lift her spirits during the month and set up the Walk the Walk group on Facebook.

The response was heartwarming, with people from Sydney to Saundersfoot taking part.

“Everybody has fulfilled their challenges and beyond,” said Lyn. “It’s been very successful and people can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Lyn, of New Hedges, and friends Lynn Knibbs and Debbie Ludlow – who have previously fundraised together as Team Littlefoot - dressed as monks for their daily challenge.

They took their exercise in a variety of Pembrokeshire locations throughout the month – including on the sea in a row with Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club.

Lyn, 70, explained: “The idea was that everyone taking part set their own challenge with the aim of getting motivated, more active, fitter and generally feeling much more positive about themselves.”

These included walking 100 miles, giving up cakes and chocolate, swimming daily in the sea, cycling 10 miles a day, photographing birds, attending fitness classes and choir practices, singing a daily song, drawing and sketching and doing 20 sit-ups daily.

“As a result, the Facebook page has been a highly entertaining, motivational read,” added Lyn.

“Some of the participants have been meeting up to walk together in small groups and having coffees together to plan their month which has resulted in a very sociable month with lots of laughs, music, banter and at the same time offering lots of support.

“Whilst not exactly a fundraising event, four people have raised money for Guide Dogs, Alzheimer’s Society, Breast Cancer Care and Llamau Women’s Services, which is an added bonus.

“I have been amazed by the response and feedback from the month of challenges, with many people saying that they hope to carry on with their activities.

“I would like to thank everyone who has taken part and just to say the month of November has absolutely flown by for me and here’s to next year!”