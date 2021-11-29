There have been 393 new coronavirus cases recorded over 48 hours in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Monday, November 29).

The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 192 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 153 in Pembrokeshire and 48 in Ceredigion since the last report.

Data on a Monday is for a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday and likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure, PHW state.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 48,232 – 27,550 in Carmarthenshire, 14,254 in Pembrokeshire and 6,428 in Ceredigion.

Two new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 611 throughout the pandemic.

In total 3,969 new cases of coronavirus and 10 further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 506,960 cases and 6,401 deaths.

There have been 40,101 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,468,335 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,263,540 have had their second dose.

Booster doses have been given to 825,474 people and 41,477 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.