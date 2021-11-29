Little Haven beach is one of those at the forefront in Wales in a campaign against smoking, as figures revealing cigarette waste on Welsh beaches are published.
The figures show that there are more than six times the number of cigarette butts on Welsh beaches as there were in 2020.
The Marine Conservation Society’s survey of more than 3,500m of Welsh coastline showed that the figures made Wales the worst nation in Great Britain for cigarette waste.
The survey found an average of 64.2 cigarette butts per 100m of Welsh beach, rising from 32.6 in 2019, and 9.5 in 2020.
Comparatively, England showed an average of 31 butts per 100m, with Scotland at 9.4.
Tobacco control action group, ASH Wales, responded with a call for a ban on plastic in cigarette filters, and ‘direct action to reduce smoking-related waste.’
ASH Wales set up the Smoke Free Beaches campaign in 2016, which Little Haven beach joined along with Caswell and Langland Bay, to create a cleaner space for locals and tourists.
Globally, 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are discarded each year, making cigarette butts one of the most littered items on earth.
Cigarette butts are also filled with microplastics, tar and nicotine which effect wildlife and natural habitats.
