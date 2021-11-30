Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, recently visited Haverfordwest High VC School and spoke to the pupils about the role of the Senedd and Senedd members.
During his visit, he spoke to several groups of learners, talking about the history of the Senedd and the role of members.
He then held a Q and A session, taking questions from the schoolchildren about local issues and global challenges, such as climate change.
Mr Davies said: “I was delighted to meet the pupils and answer some of their questions. I was really encouraged by their interest in politics.
“I hope that the students enjoyed the visit as much as I did and learnt something new about my work or my position on local and national issues.”
