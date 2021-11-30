A RETIRED Narberth GP lost his life after choking in a care home, an inquest heard on Thursday, November 25.

David Ieuan Jones was 90 years old, and, during his working life, was a GP in Narberth for more than 40 years, working before that as a GP in St Clears and at East Glamorgan Hospital.

He moved to Buckinghamshire, along with wife; during his later years his sons lived nearby and supported the couple.

Dr Jones was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and in 2019, the inquest heard, his condition deteriorated rapidly. His family continued to support him, but in June 2020, following a fall, he moved into a nursing home.

His family decided he would benefit from being in more familiar surroundings, and he then moved to Woodfield Nursing Home in Narberth.

He had poor mobility and suffered two falls, but no injuries, and was reported to be eating a normal diet.

On June 17 this year, staff at the nursing home noticed Dr Jones coughing.

They stood him up, but on sitting down he was making gurgling noises. They administered back slaps and cleared his mouth. He lost consciousness and staff rang 999 and began chest compressions.

An ambulance arrived and paramedics continued CPR, as well as using a defibrillator and administering adrenaline and oxygen.

Dr Jones was taken to Withybush Hospital where attempts to save him continued, but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

A report from the registrar at the hospital gave the cause of death as cardiorespiratory arrest and oropharyngeal obstruction.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, said Dr Jones was treated sympathetically by Woodfield and that the care home and hospital made their best efforts to save him.

“This is sadly a case of someone who had a long association with the community of Narberth, being a GP there for 40 years. There are many people who were treated by David who will be upset to learn of his passing.”

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

