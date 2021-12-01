A 70-year-old Milford Haven man took his life by jumping into the town’s marina, an inquest heard on Thursday, November 25.

Acting coroner’s officer, Maggie Julien, told the hearing that Alan George Price had suffered from mental health issues throughout his life and had stopped work in the 1980s as a result of depression.

He had made attempts to end his life over the years and was on medication for his mental health.

In 2019 Mr Price became a resident of the Harvest Care Home in Tiers Cross.

On January 25 this year the community psychiatric nurse received a call from Mr Price saying that he was at Milford Haven Marina and threatening to end his life.

He was taken to Bro Cerwyn and then back to the care home.

On February 1 staff at the home discovered that Mr Price was not present.

Two carers went to Milford Haven Marina and the home contacted police to report him missing. Calls made to local taxi firms confirmed that he had called a taxi to take him to the marina.

The carers who had gone to the marina found Mr Price face down in the water and not moving.

Police arrived at the scene and one officer went into the water, but could not find any signs of life. A police boat was commissioned to help retrieve Mr Price.

A post-mortem by Dr John Murphy noted that Mr Price suffered from long-term depression and was suicidal, of low to medium risk. It noted that there were no drugs, other than in therapeutic levels, or alcohol in Mr Price’s system.

It recorded the cause of death as drowning.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

“Sadly this is a case of someone who had a history of depression and had taken steps to end his life previously and clearly intended to do so,” he said.

He thanked Mr Price’s family for attending the inquest and offered them his condolences.

For confidential support the Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.