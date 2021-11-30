Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information after a report of an assault at a nightclub in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.
The assault took place between midnight at 4am in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, November 28, at Sands Nightclub in Saundersfoot.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
