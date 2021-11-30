The recent ‘Pennar 10k’ fun run took place over the weekend, raising money for local charities Mind Pembrokeshire and Get The Boys A Lift.
The run, organised by Phil Lynch, took place across 10km of Pennar on the cold morning of Sunday, November 28, and was attended and officially opened by the new mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr Joshua Beynon.
Many representatives of both charities attended and even took part in the run, with nearly double the amount of the first aim reached in funds raised.
The target was initially to raise £250 for the Pembrokeshire branch of charity Mind, along with mental health charity and Haverfordwest-based coffee shop Get The Boys A Lift. However, £440 has been raised so far for both charities.
The online fundraising page is still open, and so to donate and read the full story behind the organisation of the run, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pennar10k21
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.