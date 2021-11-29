A Milford Haven woman has denied sending threatening text messages.
Cerys Marie McBride, aged 23, of Observatory Avenue, Hakin, appeared before magistrates in Swansea on Saturday, November 27.
McBride was accused of sending text messages which ‘conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient’.
The offence was alleged to have happened at Milford Haven between November 25 and November 26 this year.
McBride pleaded not guilty and elected a summary trial, a trial which will take place in the magistrates court.
She was remanded on bail to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on December 1 for a case management hearing.
She was granted bail on the condition that she does not contact, directly or indirectly, the alleged victim of the texts, and that she lives and sleeps each night at her home address.
