A Johnston man has been fined for speeding in his Mercedes on a Cardiff road.
The case of Adelin Chiriac, aged 36, of Woodlands View, was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 23.
He was charged with driving his Mercedes over the 30mph speed limit on the Cowbridge Road West, outside Dusty Forge, on May 19 of this year.
The court heard that Chiriac had been driving at 36mph.
He admitted the offence, entering a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates fined him £107 and ordered him to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, taking his guilty plea into account when issuing sentence.
They also endorsed Chiriac’s driving licence with three penalty points.
He will have until December 21 to pay the total of £231.
