A new partnership involving a Pembrokeshire tourism provider has been made to help nurture entrepreneurs and employees of the future.
Bluestone National Park Resort, near Narberth, has partnered with 2B Enterprising Ltd, as part of the Corporate Engagement Partnership Programme, which aims to develop young people’s enterprising skills.
The partnership’s first session took place at Templeton Primary School, and Helen John of the Bluestone Academy said it was important for young people to learn, in a fun way, enterprising skills at an early age.
“Our team works in a wide variety of roles at Bluestone, from front of house and food and beverage to activities and sales. By bringing their experience into the classroom, children can easily learn about the world of enterprise in a way that’s relevant to them,” said Helen.
Jayne Brewer, CEO of 2B Enterprising, added: “The Corporate Engagement Partnership Programme works in two ways. It helps children and young people to grasp enterprise awareness and skills at an early age which helps them develop their knowledge for years to come. It also means children understand the positive impact local business have on their community.
“We’re pleased Bluestone has joined the programme as it shows young people what opportunities are available on their doorstep.”
