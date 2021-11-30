Dyfed-Powys Police closed a Pembrokeshire road over the weekend, which was blocked after a two-vehicle traffic collision took place.
The collision took place on the A478 between Tenby and Hopshill at approximately 7.20pm on the evening of Sunday, November 28.
Police officers attended the scene to find that the two vehicles on the scene were blocking the road, with both drivers suspected of having suffered minor injuries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The vehicles were recovered before the road was reopened at approximately 9.20pm.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.