Police assisted in closing and clearing several roads in Pembrokeshire over the weekend due to damage and debris caused by Storm Arwen passing through the county.

Four roads were closed by police throughout Saturday, November 27, with a lot of the damage from the storm occurring overnight from Friday, November 26.

Three of the road closures in the county occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Police closed the A477 between Red Roses and Kilgetty after receiving reports of a fallen tree at approximately 2.30am on the Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to find that ‘multiple trees’ had fallen in the area.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers worked closely with the local authority to clear the debris before the road was reopened at approximately 6.00am.”

Shortly after, officers received another report of a fallen tree on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at approximately 4am.

Officers again arrived at the scene, to find not just a tree, but also an electrical wire fallen in the area, and so the road was closed.

Dyfed-Powys Police, the local authority and BT worked to clear up the scene and ‘make the cables safe before the road could be reopened.’

Another cable fell on the A478 in the early hours of the Saturday morning, between Glandy Cross and the Glandwr junction at approximately 4.30am.

Officers closed the road and then liaised the local authority and Western Power.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers remained on scene until the local authority arrived to fully implement the road closure.”

Another road was closed by police later in the day, when assistance was required from Western Power after a tree had to be cut down which was leaning on an electrical pole, adjacent to the A48 carriageway.

The road, between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham, was closed at approximately 4.20pm on the Saturday afternoon ‘for a brief period to allow technicians to safely remove the tree.’

Dyfed-Powys Police added: “The road was closed at approximately 5.10pm and was reopened at approximately 5.45pm.”