A man was arrested for drug driving on Pembrokeshire roads yesterday evening, Monday, November 29.
Pembrokeshire roads policing unit stopped the driver in Stepaside.
They administered a roadside drug wipe that gave a positive result for cocaine.
The driver was taken to custody where blood samples were taken.
Police said that he was then released under investigation pending analysis of the samples.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.