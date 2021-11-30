A Pembrokeshire pub closed its doors yesterday afternoon, Monday, November 29, due to a Covid outbreak.

The White Horse in Kilgetty posted on social media yesterday saying: “Unfortunately Covid has hit us here at the pub so from 4PM we will have to close.”

In a further post it said that a staff member, who tested negative on Saturday morning and worked on Saturday night, has subsequently tested positive.

Another staff member also tested positive.

The owners said that they would review staffing levels and would let customers know if they were able to open tomorrow, Wednesday.

For more information, visit the White Horse Facebook page.