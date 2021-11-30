A Pembrokeshire pub will remain closed until Friday, December 3, due to a Covid outbreak.
The White Horse in Kilgetty closed its doors on Monday, November 29. The pub posted on social media on Monday saying: “Unfortunately Covid has hit us here at the pub so from 4PM we will have to close.”
In a further post it said that a staff member, who tested negative on Saturday morning and worked on Saturday night, has subsequently tested positive.
Another staff member also tested positive.
The owners updated the situation yesterday, Tuesday, saying:
"We have decided for the safety of all customers and staff to keep the premises closed until Friday.
"We obviously could open sooner but we are a close community and want to keep the situation tight. We are sure you all agree it’s for the people not profit. Stay safe."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment