A Pembrokeshire school has closed its doors to Year 6 pupils today, Tuesday, due to staffing levels.
Ysgol Wdig/ Goodwick School took to social media yesterday evening, Monday, November 29, to let parents know that the top juniors class would be closed due to ‘staff absence’.
“You will be aware that we have been faced with many challenges of late and have managed to avoid such actions,” said headteacher Jonathan Jones.
“However, having explored every possible avenue I have taken the difficult decision to close the class for tomorrow.”
Mr Jones added that a decision for what will happen to the class for the rest of the week will be taken this afternoon.
The school has cancelled all after-school clubs until the new year, but its breakfast club remains open to pupils.
