There was bad news and good news for Pembrokeshire drivers as senior councillors backed parking variation orders and a bid to charge all year at seasonal car parks was rejected.

However, Haverfordwest councillor Tom Tudor’s call for further consultation on the removal of the parking permitted at the back of the old library was not agreed but residents will be invited to meet with the preferred developer of the site.

Cllr Tudor outlined resident and business objections to the revocation of the car park at the site that has been declared surplus to council requirements and is currently being bought by a developer, said to be a “reputable not for profit organisation” in a cabinet report.

A second parking review and variation order included introducing all-year charges in the existing seasonal car parks – the majority of which are on the coast – but this was not approved by cabinet.

A number of cabinet members were against the all year charges including Cllr Bob Kilmister, Tessa Hodgson and Paul Miller, who said although it was important to make the money needed to run car parks at busy times it was appropriate to “provide some cheap or free options for locals in the winter”.

Variations to resident permit charges at Station Hill, Goodwick and High Street, St Dogmaels were also scrapped with a four hour maximum stay at Goodwick Bridge approved, along with introducing a daily tariff at Long Entry and South Quay car parks, Pembroke and increasing the charge of the ‘Coast’ permit.

In Haverfordwest consideration will also be given to public and residential permits in the Barn Street and Dew Street areas, the car park at Cherry Grove will also be revoked, and regulated parking at Scolton Manor increased.

In Goodwick, including the designation of a ‘seafront’ car park in part of Goodwick Moor car park with a maximum two hour stay and the removal of a parcel of land to the side of the Ocean Lab from the parking order so it can be included in the sale of the site.