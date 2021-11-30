HAVERHUB has released its all-singing, all-dancing entertainment schedule for December 2021.

On Wednesday, December 1, local choir Bella Voce will bring candlelit traditional music to HaverHub to raise everyone’s Christmas spirits. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Christmas Banquets will be held on Saturday, December 4, and Saturday, December 18, featuring seasonal gastronomic delights provided by local guest chefs Ben and Ellie Gobbi from The Box.

Soul Train, featuring the renowned DJ 'Mr A,' will be hosting the first ever 'Soul Train event' at HaverHub on Saturday, December 4.

Tickets for the Banquet and Boogie are available directly from Ben Gobbi at The Box, please call 07975 553654 to make a reservation or for any enquiries.

Tickets for Soul Train (without the banquet) can be purchased from the HaverHub website at www.haverhub.org.uk/events.

HaverHub gives a warm welcome to Back to Bassix on December 10. The popular drum and bass event features DJ One Z. Tickets available from the HaverHub website, www.haverhub.org.uk/events.

Soundclash 2021 takes place Black Friday, December 17. This combination of promoters who have previously played at HaverHub will feature D&B, Jungle, Dub, House music, Electro, 140, Techno and a variety of different electronic music – something for everyone to enjoy!

The final event of the year will be on Saturday, December 18. A deluxe festive feast will take place in the Sorting Office with a collaboration between The Box and HaverHub, and will bring both a banquet and a public music event to the Depot featuring local Ska band Sorted playing at HaverHub for the first time.

If you’d like to book for the Banquet and Band combo, call Ben Gobbi directly at The Box on 07975 553654.

Tickets for Sorted (without the banquet) can be purchased from the HaverHub website at www.haverhub.org.uk/events.

“We hope to see many new faces as well as our regulars at our Christmas Fayre, carol concert, live music events and Christmas Banquets over the next few weeks”, said project founder Gitti Coats.