A Haverfordwest man must pay £688 and has had six points put on his licence after being caught speeding on the same road twice in four days.
The case of Daniel Morgan Hugh Lloyd, aged 23, of Back Lane was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 24.
Lloyd was charged with driving his Volkswagen Crafter van at 57mph in the average speed detection zone at Port Talbot, where the speed limit is 50mph.
The offence took place on April 28.
Magistrates found the case proved under the single justice procedure and Lloyd was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
The court also endorsed his licence with three points.
On Wednesday, October 27, Lloyd was fined a further £220, with £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge for speeding on the same road just three days earlier on April 25.
This time Cardiff Magistrates Court heard that his Volkswagen Crafter was travelling at an average of 58mph in the average speed detection zone at Port Talbot. Again, the case was found proved under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates also endorsed Lloyd’s licence with three points on this occasion.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.