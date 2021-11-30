Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference today, it has been announced.

The Prime Minister will address the nation to explain the new measures implemented to control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

As reported by The Mirror the Prime Minister will likely discuss the new rules that came into effect at 4am on Tuesday November 30 regarding travel, face masks and the rollout of booster vaccines.

The press conference is expected to take place at around 5pm, here are some of the topics the Prime Minister is expected to discuss.

Confirmed Omicron variant Covid cases in the UK

Update on Omicron cases

It is likely that Mr Johnson will give an update on the current number of cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.

As reported in Sky News, three more cases have been found in Scotland, which have taken the UK total to 14.

COVID UPDATE: All international arrivals entering England must take a day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. pic.twitter.com/BuQcUzkFMb — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 27, 2021

Explain need for new Covid measures

Its is expected that the Prime Minister will discuss the need for new rules that have been introduced today (Tuesday November 30).

In a Downing Street press release issued today it mentioned that the measures are "temporary and precautionary" and will be reviewed in three weeks.

Face coverings are again compulsory in England in shops and settings such as banks, post offices, hairdressers, and public transport, while all travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.

Plans for NHS booster jab rollout

In Saturday's press conference Mr Johnson said that although there is not much information on the effectiveness of vaccines on the Omicron variant, it would still at least offer some measure of protection.

Therefore, it is expected for him to discuss th further rollout of the booster jab for those who have already had two vaccinations.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now advising that all adults aged 18 to 39 should be offered a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in order of descending age groups, to increase their level of protection.

Those aged 40 and over are already eligible for a booster vaccine.

12-15 years olds will be offered a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, no sooner than 12 weeks after their first dose.



This follows the recommendation of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.



The NHS will contact you when it is your turn. pic.twitter.com/8JGOUKtQiT — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2021

The JCVI said booster doses should be given no sooner than three months after people have had their second dose of an original vaccine – shaving three months off the current six-month wait.

In further advice, young people aged 12 to 15 should be offered a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no sooner than 12 weeks after their first dose.

Potential of 'Plan B' coming into force

Under the current guidelines in place, some of the Plan B measures that the Government created to help the NHS if if found itself under unsustainable pressure are in effect.

Mandatory face masks on public transport and in shops are now in effect, but vaccine passports have been held off.

Mr Johnson could give an update on if the more restrictive Plan B measures could be implemented later down the line if case numbers rose significanly.

We’ve published information setting out what the new temporary Covid-19 measures announced yesterday by @10DowningStreet mean for early years providers, out-of-school settings, schools, colleges and universities.https://t.co/0FNaezDyDc — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) November 28, 2021

Update on Christmas

As lockdown was in effect last Christmas many people missed out on seeing their families over the festive period.

It is expected for the Prime Minister to give an update on the plans to avoid a lockdown this Christmas.