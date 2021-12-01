Ahead of the opening of their pantomime ‘Cinderella’ on December 16, The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven have another festive treat for families to enjoy.
CBeebies' Christmas Show 'The Night Before Christmas’, will be showing on December 4 and 5.
"The show will be sprinkled with plenty of CBeebies magic, festive music, stunning dance performances and a star cast of CBeebies presenters and on-screen talent, making it a cinema event that is sure to be a spectacle for all the family," said the organisers.
"Inspired by the classic poem, ‘The Night Before Christmas’, audiences will follow the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve as they send their wishes to Father Christmas.
"But then they have to deal with the mischievous Wish Taker who steals those wishes, leading Holly to travel far and wide in search of them. Will she succeed and ensure Father Christmas has all the wishes in time for Christmas Day?"
Filmed at the Theatre Royal Plymouth earlier this year, The Night Before Christmas stars a number of CBeebies favourites, including Justin Fletcher as Father Christmas, Little Monster as Little Elf, Evie Pickerill as leading lady Holly and Ben Cajee as her brother Jack.
To book tickets, visit the Torch Theatre website or call 01646 695267.
To comply with the current Welsh Government requirements, the Torch Theatre will require a valid Covid Pass, or proof of a negative lateral flow test for those aged 18 and above, in order to attend.
