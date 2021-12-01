HAVERFOODFEST will be kept as a street food festival when it returns in December for its first Christmas foodfest.
The food festival will go ahead on Saturday, December 11.
There will be 32 stalls at the Christmas Haverfoodfest, and Quay Street will be closed for all traffic.
High-quality food and drink stallholders from Wales will be found along Quay Street and on Castle Square, with lots of tasters and offers of great food and drink.
A committee representative said: "Many businesses and shops will showcase what they provide with plenty of samples on offer. All existing pubs, eateries, shops and other businesses will be open. It's well worth a walk round.
"We hope all will enjoy a relaxed and family friendly atmosphere with plenty of opportunity to get Christmas presents for your loved ones and also to sample and eat on the day.
"We will have Christmas music playing throughout the town and hot off the press from Lapland is that Father Christmas is going to join us with all his helpers.
"Make sure you don’t miss this. What a great start to the festive season."
