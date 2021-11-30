ALL secondary school learners and staff will be required to wear face coverings indoors where physical distancing is not possible.
Due to the uncertainty of the Omicron variant and the need to keep learning going, Pembrokeshire County Council has taken the decision to implement this Welsh Government ministerial decision with effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1.
Using the local decision making framework for schools locally, the agreed risk level remains high with the following additional mitigating measures remaining in place:
·Floor signage
·Seating plans for lessons, and forward facing desks wherever possible
·Twice weekly Lateral Flow Device testing for all staff and learners in secondary schools
·Masks must be worn in communal areas in secondary schools, by staff in primary schools, and must be worn by visitors
·Deep cleaning where needed in schools
·Face coverings required on school transport
·CO2 Monitors rolled out and used by all schools
Cllr Guy Woodham, the cabinet member for education and lifelong learning said: “The use of masks in classrooms and communal areas in secondary schools, where physical distancing is not possible, will allow us to support learners continuing in school settings until the end of term.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.