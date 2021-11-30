FAMILY and friends can now attend hospitals in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to visit patients on a limited basis with prior agreement with hospital staff in line with Welsh Government guidance.
With effect from Monday, November 29, all visits must be pre-arranged with the ward sister or charge nurse to enable staff to maintain social distancing in wards and across sites.
This means that a pre-booked visit for one person daily can be supported, provided your visit has a clear purpose and is in the best interest of the patient, in line with the following guidance:
‘Visiting with a purpose’:
- End of life – last days of life
- Carer – you are the carer or the nominated representative
- Parent/Guardian – children and young people can be supported in an inpatient environment by the identified parent/guardian
- Learning disabilities (LD) – a patient with learning disabilities may need you as their carer/next of kin to share information about their individual needs and virtual visiting may not be appropriate
- Dementia – to support a person with Dementia as part of the ongoing support/plan of care
- Other – for example where it is felt a visit from you may help the patient with rehabilitation, understanding of care/condition, help with dietary concerns. The ward sister may agree visiting outside of this guidance in certain circumstances.
The current visiting arrangements within maternity services remain unchanged at this time.
Visitors who do not meet the criteria will be asked to use a virtual visiting option instead which is available within the hospital, such as using a tablet or mobile phone.
Family Liaison Officers will be available on wards to support access to virtual visiting.
All visitors must carry out a lateral flow device (LFD) test at home and have a negative result from that test prior to travelling to the hospital. Lateral flow self-test kits can be obtained by:
- Ordering online for home delivery here.
- Collecting locally from most community pharmacies, check here for participating pharmacies near you.
Mandy Rayani, executive director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said: "We will continue to support the wellbeing of our patients/service users, their families and loved ones in the best way we can."
