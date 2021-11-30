There have been 293 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Tuesday, November 30).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 132 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 127 in Pembrokeshire and 34 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 48,525 – 27,682 in Carmarthenshire, 14,381 in Pembrokeshire and 6,462 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 611 throughout the pandemic.
In total 1,972 new cases of coronavirus and four further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 508,932 cases and 6,405 deaths.
There have been 15,183 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,468,734 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,264,474 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 840,539 people and 42,104 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
