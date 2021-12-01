A Pembrokeshire bus service that was temporarily suspended due to a driver shortage is to restart in December.
The 352 service between Ryeland’s Lane, Kilgetty and Tenby ceased operation on Saturday, November 6.
Operator Taf Valley Coaches has now informed Pembrokeshire County Council that the service will resume from Monday, December 6.
In a further boost for local travel, the 322 (Haverfordwest to Carmarthen) service and the X22 (Pembroke Dock to Haverfordwest) service will both reintroduce the Saturday service from Saturday, December 11 onwards.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.