A December concert featuring critically acclaimed folk duo Belshazzar's Feast will take place at the Snooty Fox, Martletwy, on Tuesday, 14 December.

With Burnett's Hill Chapel still unavailable for events due to Covid restrictions, the festive concert has been switched to the nearby country pub.

Violinist and oboe player Paul Sartin (Bellowhead / Faustus) and accordionist Paul Hutchinson (Hoover The Dog) have wowed audiences for over 25 years.

They have a new album out in time for their Christmas tour, which features new music, plus fresh arrangements and recordings of the duo’s favourites.

Both Sartin and Hutchinson have been active in many other projects and groups, and as well as their fine musicianship, they also have a reputation for slapstick spoken, physical and musical comedy.

The ‘Mistletoe & Whine’ tour will be Paul and Paul’s last full-length Christmas fling, with future outings being shorter affairs.

Audiences can expect a mix of seasonal carols, songs and tunes, both modern and traditional, combining to create "a heart-warming, beautiful and frequently hilarious evening of music and entertainment."

Sartin (oboe, violin, swanee whistle and vocals) and Hutchinson (accordion) are notorious for their superlative ability, wit, rapport and depth of experience.

Together they have entertained audiences across the UK, Australia and beyond with their eclectic and eccentric mix of tunes, songs and humour.

Belshazzar’s Feast have released nine critically acclaimed albums across their 25-year career.

Their first winter-themed album, ‘Frost Bites’, earned them a nomination for Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and their last album was ‘The Whiting’s On The Wall’ live album.

BBC Radio 2's Mike Harding said: “Paul Hutchinson and Paul Sartin play like no-one else you’ve ever heard.

"Their music is breath-taking and wickedly inventive and the between-tunes interchange as intelligent and hilarious as the music.

"But don’t let me give you the impression they’re a lightweight comedy act: they finish the set with a haunting piece of oboe and accordion magic which has the audience spellbound.”

On Tuesday, December 14, they will play at the Snooty Fox, Martletwy, Narberth, SA67 8AD. Doors open at 7pm, with tickets costing £12. Contact: 01646 651725 for more details.