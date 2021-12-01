A MAKE-UP artist from Pembroke Dock has won two accolades at the Best of Welsh Wedding Awards.
Tara Jenkins, who owns entertainment EventzPhotobooth with her husband David Jenkins, said she was delighted to have been shortlisted for 'Best Photobooth' and 'Best Hair and Make-Up'.
"We were shortlisted for two awards at the Best of Welsh Wedding Awards in Cardiff for best photobooth entertainment and best makeup artist, which to my astonishment we won," she said.
"We were up against big companies all over Wales, and I was shocked to be shortlisted. We came first for the last four years, and I'm pleased to win it for the fourth year as best make-up artist."
Votes for the Best of Welsh Wedding Awards were received from brides, grooms and bridal parties.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.